‘Take a dip with your pooch?’ This Costa del Sol town is the latest set to get its own ‘doggy beach’

MANILVA will soon open its first ‘doggy beach’. By Easter, you will be able to enjoy what the many beaches on the Costa del Sol have to offer with your pets.



The ‘doggy beach’ is located on Playa de las Arenas, approximately 5km south of San Luis de Sabinillas, not far from Punta Chullera.



If you want to visit the beach, you should park in the ‘Parking Playa’ area, right next to the Seaside Grill & Bar, along the A-7 coastal road.

Be warned, because parking spaces are limited, especially in the summer months.

There are two areas you can take your dog to. If you follow the waypoints to the left, you’ll be taken to a dog-friendly beach.

Follow the waypoints to the dog-friendly areas. (credit: @areacostadelsol)

There you can take your dog with you on the beach, but it’s important to keep your canine on a leash, so that they can’t disturb others.

If you follow the waypoints to the right, you’ll end up at a leash-free area on the sand.

There, your dog can do whatever they please, as long as you make sure they stay between the ropes.

The area where your dog can go off-leash is designated by ropes. (credit: @areacostadelsol)

But before you rock-up at the beach, ready to enjoy sea, sand and sun with your furry friend in tow, note the following common rules and regulations:

Keep your pet under control.

Collect your dog’s excrement and deposit it in the authorised bins.

Do not disturb other users of the beach.

Keep your dog’s vaccination card up to date.

If the dog is a potentially dangerous breed or weighs more than 20kg, it must kept on the leash and muzzled.

Of the whole Costa del Sol, Malaga stands out by having the most dog-friendly beaches.



On this website, you can find a map of dog beaches in Spain. Keep in mind that the last update was in 2024.