EXCLUSIVE: ‘They tried to make it as difficult as possible for us’: Family of ‘murdered’ Brit set to protest the Guardia Civil in Spanish holiday town

THE family of a Brit who died under mysterious circumstances in an Andalucian holiday town last summer is set to launch a protest against the local authorities’ handling of the case.

Brett Dryden (pictured above), 35, from County Durham, was found dead with a gash to the head at his seaside apartment in Mojacar, Almeria, last July.

A recently obtained autopsy revealed that ‘there were significant marks on the body to indicate a physical struggle.’

The report also states there was a robbery at the property – exactly as Brett’s grieving mother Sandra Adam had claimed in the aftermath of her son’s death.

Spanish pathologists initially declared he died of a blood clot on his lungs, however Sandra believes he was murdered after three men were seen on a doorbell camera ‘running away from his property’.

Luke Hood, a family friend, told the Olive Press that the Spanish police have been reluctant to cooperate with the family.

“The police tried to make it as difficult as possible for us to collect [the autopsy] and seemed angry and offended that we were so persistent in trying to get it.

“The attitude and body language of the woman on the desk reflected this.”

The report stated there was ‘blood in the lungs, and [it was] not a tragic accident or pulmonary embolism like they first reported to the family.’

“They have still not arrested anyone or released the CCTV of three men running from his house on the night of the attack,” Luke added.

The family are now applying for a licence to stage a protest outside the town hall to express their feelings on how Dylan’s case has been handled.

Brett had moved to Mojacar in 2019 to set up a legal cannabis club. The former Nissan worker was found dead by friends when he failed to return from a siesta.

Adding to the family’s suspicions that he had been the victim of a crime, his Gucci sunglasses, cash savings and phone were found missing.

According to his mother, a silent call was made from his phone after he died, making her convinced that it was stolen.

The 56-year-old said Brett’s friends found him ‘covered in blood’ and that police told them it had been a ‘violent death’ and that he may have been ‘hit with an axe’.

She claims she was not even informed that he had a 4x5cm gash to his head, which she only discovered upon seeing his body at the crematorium.