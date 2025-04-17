Warning in Spain: Massive fines of up to €600 for those who smash the speed limit as dangerous driving clamp down continues

DRIVERS in Spain have been warned to ease off the accelerator as authorities ramp up efforts to tackle speeding.

Offenders now face fines of up to €600 and the threat of criminal prosecution for the most serious violations.

The country’s traffic authority, the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), launched a nationwide crackdown on April 7, aimed at curbing excessive speed – a factor that remains one of the leading causes of fatal accidents on Spanish roads.

The initiative has seen intensified checks by the Guardia Civil’s traffic division, alongside regional and local police forces.

Spain’s latest road safety data paints a concerning picture: two out of every three traffic fines are issued for speeding, and a staggering 43% of drivers are regularly flouting speed limits.

The DGT works around the clock to monitor Spain’s roads. (credit: @dgtes)

Despite the rising role of mobile phone use and drink-driving in accident figures, excessive speed still contributes to nearly 30% of all road deaths.

Under the current penalties system, drivers caught speeding can expect stiff financial repercussions and a deduction of licence points:

Up to 20 km/h over the limit: €100 fine, no points lost

21-30 km/h over: €300 fine, 2 points

31-40 km/h over: €400 fine, 4 points

41-50 km/h over: €500 fine, 6 points

More than 50 km/h over: €600 fine, 6 points, and classed as a very serious offence

But the consequences don’t stop there. Drivers caught exceeding the limit by over 60 km/h on urban roads or more than 80 km/h on interurban routes risk being charged with a crime against road safety.

That could lead to additional fines, driving bans, community service, or in extreme cases, jail time.

Worrying statistics and the growing concern for road safety has prompted not only the current crack down, but also long-term investment in surveillance.

So far this year, 41 new speed cameras have been installed across the country – 28 fixed and 15 section-based – with a total of 122 new radars expected to go live before the end of 2025.

In addition to static and mobile cameras, aerial surveillance continues via the DGT’s helicopter fleet.

During a similar operation last July, Spanish police checked over 1.4 million vehicles and issued more than 64,000 speeding fines.