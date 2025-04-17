Spain’s tennis legend Rafa Nadal to be honoured at special ceremony at his most successful Grand Slam

MALLORCA’S Rafa Nadal will be honoured next month in a special ceremony at the French Open.

The Spanish tennis ace, 38, retired last November after playing for his country in a Davis Cup tie in Malaga.

Nadal from Manacor won 14 titles on the clay of Roland Garros in Paris- a feat that is unlikely to be surpassed.

Organisers of this year’s tournament, which starts on May 25, announced on Thursday that a tribute will take place to Nadal at the end of the opening day’s night session.

Tournament director, Amelie Mauresmo, promised that it would be a ceremony ‘full of surprises’.

“We want it to be something special, exceptional, but I don’t want to say much to make it a surprise for everyone,” she said.

“The event looks to the future, but it does not forget those who have made it resonate so much like Rafa Nadal.”

The president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Gilles Moretton, said a meeting was held recently with the ex-player to work out details of the tribute, but would not elaborate further.

He revealed that Nadal will also be involved in promoting the French Open in an event on May 12.

“Who better to talk about our tournament than Rafa Nadal? He accepted and it is something unique that a champion of his stature is associated with a Grand Slam tournament,” said Amelie Mauresmo.

It was also announced that Nadal will in the future become an ambassador for the event, though exact details of his role have yet to be finalised.