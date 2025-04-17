Chaos in Spain’s Alcudia: teen stabbed as mass brawl erupts at student holiday hotel

AN end of term student trip to Mallorca ended up turning into a violent clash in which one teen was stabbed.

The incident happened between student holidaymakers in the popular resort town of Alcúdia early this Thursday morning (Thursday April 17).

It was during one of several large-scale brawls involving more than 200 students staying at the Hotel Bellevue on Avinguda Pere Mas i Reus.

Police were forced to intervene as fights spilled out onto the streets.

The students – all from mainland Spain – were on end-of-term trips and had been partying in and around the hotel when tensions erupted. Several people required medical treatment, with some rushed to hospital.

The teen who was stabbed is said to be in stable condition and is not believed to be in life-threatening danger.

According to local authorities, Hotel Bellevue has hosted over 2,700 students in just the past week, with multiple incidents reported. The area has seen a surge in noise complaints, disturbances, and emergency call-outs since the influx began.

Police described the situation as ‘worrying’, with concerns mounting over safety during the peak school trip season. Officers say they are working with hotel management and schools to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Locals have expressed frustration at the disruption, as the popular tourist area gears up for the busy summer season. Calls are growing for greater regulation of student tour groups visiting the island.