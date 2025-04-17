Low-calorie Mediterranean diet can help drop the pounds and strengthen the bones

OLDER men and women battling the bulge might be on the brink of a bone-boosting breakthrough – thanks to a slimmed-down Mediterranean diet and a bit of a jog around the block!

A new Spanish study has revealed that tucking into an ‘energy reduced’ version of the Med diet – packed with veggies, olive oil, fish, and pulses but adjusted to have less calories (watch the portions!) – and moving those hips with regular exercise could protect your bones from crumbling with age.

Scientists tracked over 900 men and women aged around 65, all struggling with obesity or being overweight and suffering from metabolic syndrome – a cocktail of high blood pressure, blood sugar, belly fat and bad cholesterol.

READ MORE:

They discovered that ‘older women’ who embraced the energy reduced diet and got active managed to ‘boost bone mineral density (BMD)’ in their lower backs – one of the most fracture-prone areas in later life. That means fewer granny falls and less time in A&E.

And the kicker? They lost weight without sacrificing bone strength.

“This shows losing kilos doesn’t have to mean losing bone,” said study co-author Dr Jesús F. García-Gavilán.

With ‘one in three women over 50’ facing osteoporosis – a silent killer that turns bones brittle – experts are hailing this as a ‘significant’ win for women’s health.

So ladies, put down the wine and cheese – and pick up a tuna salad and dumbbells instead. Your future spine will thank you.