17 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Dec, 2024 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Fears that spiralling €3 billion debt could ‘collapse’ health spending in flood-hit Valencia if Sanchez government does not help

by
Fears that spiralling €3 billion debt could 'collapse' health spending in flood-hit Valencia if help does not come from Sanchez government
VALENCIA PRESIDENT, CARLOS MAZON

HEALTH spending in the Valencian Community ‘could collapse’ if the central government does not help, according to regional president Carlos Mazon.

The stark warning comes as the Valencian government faces ending the year with a €3 billion deficit after pouring in resources to manage the flood disaster and its aftermath.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mazon said that if the €3 billion figure is reached, it would mean the ‘collapse’ of regional public coffers and the inability to make all kinds of payments.

READ MORE:

PAIPORTA DAMAGE(Cordon Press image)

“We are talking about pharmaceutical spending, we are talking about the expenses of our social centres, we are talking about our hospital spending,” warned Mazon.

He slammed delays in Madrid in approving the so-called Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA).

“I want to convey my astonishment and panic because the Spanish government for the first time in the fund’s history, has not approved money in December to make our social payments,” he exclaimed.

Mazon said the national government last year had authorized €3.8 billion to the FLA ‘to be able to meet the expenses’.

He continued: “I say this without any political slant, but I say this from responsibility and from the great fear that this Community could be doomed to a collapse in its social payments if these €3 billion are not approved.”

Mazon’s warning comes a day after the central government approved allocating a €700 million zero interest loan to the region to help cover expenses of the DANA flood.

A Valencian government source said the ‘loan will be financed with debt’ and pointed out that a non-refundable payment of €283 million was given on Tuesday to the Catalan administration to wipe out the deficit of the public rail service in the region.

“Meanwhile, Valencia is denied non-refundable aid for the reconstruction of the Community and is dependent on money being approved within the General State Budget,” the source continued.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fossil of dog-like sabre-toothed creature dating back 270 million years found in Spain
Previous Story

Bizarre fossil of dog-like sabre-toothed creature dating back 270 million years is found in Spain

'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend
Next Story

‘Traumatised’ dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend 

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain ups its growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 despite devastating DANA floods

Spain ups its growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 despite devastating DANA floods

THE Bank of Spain has raised this year’s economic growth
'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend

‘Traumatised’ dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend 

A DOG walker was left traumatised after her pet discovered