Spanish soldiers are hospitalised in Valencia after being ‘poisoned’ by toxic waste during the DANA cleanup

SOLDIERS involved in flood clear-up operations in Valencia province suffered poisoning and injuries during mud removal work.

The admission came from Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, but she did not mention how many were affected by toxic waste fumes and needed hospitalisation.

Robles said that officers from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) were assigned to clean garages and streets in the wake of the October 29 disaster.

READ MORE:

MINISTER ROBLES

She told a Congress committee that ‘in the early moments’ of the emergency, there were ‘poisoned soldiers who had to be admitted to hospital’.

Following the incidents, emergency management split garage cleaning duties between the Armed Forces and firefighters who handled ground floor duties while work on higher floors was assigned to private contractors.

As of last Friday, Robles said that the military and fire crews had cleaned 76 garages, and were working on a further 50.

The Minister said it had been ‘fundamental’ for the competent authorities to ensure the safety of military personnel in the Valencian Community.

“For us, protection and safety are important,” she concluded.