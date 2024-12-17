‘Traumatised’ dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend 

A DOG walker was left traumatised after her pet discovered a male body in a remote part of Mallorca.

A man named as Sebastian, 31, has been arrested following the violent death of his boyfriend, Federico Biayna Salinas, 34.

A heated argument is believed to have resulted in Federico’s killing.

VICTIM FEDERICO

The female dog walker was on a stroll in the Torrent de Coanegra area of Marratxi at around 10.30am on Saturday when her pet ran off sniffing through bushes.

She followed it and discovered the body partially covered by vegetation with obvious signs of a violent attack.

“The woman did not stop crying,” one of her neighbours said.

The Guardia Civil launched a murder investigation and said the killing happened at around 8.30pm on Friday.

The arrested suspect, Sebastian, lived with his parents in Es Pont d’Inca and was aware that the Coanegra torrent area was a quiet spot.

It’s not known on what pretext he and his boyfriend Federico went to the location but an argument triggered Sebastian to pick up a rock and smash it repeatedly in the victim’s face until he died.

It is believed that the couple had only known each other for a short time with Federico living in Palma.

Reports from friends and relatives described their relationship as ‘stormy and quite strange.’