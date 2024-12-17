Spain ups its growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 despite devastating DANA floods

THE Bank of Spain has raised this year’s economic growth forecast and also upgraded its prediction for 2025.

That’s in spite of the Valencia flood disaster and a slow down in the euro zone.

The bank now expects gross domestic product to expand 3.1% in 2024 rather than 2.8% which was projected in September- up from last year’s 2.5% increase.

It’s the third time this year that the Bank of Spain has upped its growth forecast from the original 1.9% figure.

In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, GDP should grow 0.6%-0.7% from the previous quarter, when the expansion was 0.8%, slowing down mainly because of the negative impact of the flood disaster.

But the bank said billions of euros in reconstruction spending announced by the government, as well as a carry-over effect from higher growth in 2024, should help the economy grow 2.5% next year, above its previous forecast of 2.2%.

The spending to rebuild flood hit areas of Valencia province is likely to cost the equivalent to 0.5% of GDP, mainly this year, when the bank expects a higher budget deficit of 3.4% than 3.3% forecast earlier.

Next year, however, it sees the budget gap narrowing to 2.9%, dropping just below the European Union’s 3% threshold one year earlier than previously envisaged.

The Spanish economy’s good health, buoyed by tourism and to a lesser extent manufacturing, contrasts with the middling performance of its euro zone neighbours.

The Bank of Spain also expects the unemployment rate to gradually fall to under 10% by 2027, a level not seen since 2008, from the current 11.21%.