A BRITISH tourist, 29, has been arrested in Magaluf for attempted murder after deliberately driving into two people he had argued with earlier on Thursday morning.

The couple- a British man aged 20 and his Polish girlfriend aged 19- were left lying on the ground with by-standers calling emergency services.

Police appeared within minutes along with two ambulances.

The couple suffered only minor injuries and were discharged hours later from hospital.

The angry motorist drove off and parked his car not far away in Torrenova before fleeing on foot.

A Guardia Civil patrol located him at around 4.30am at Son Matias beach with reports suggesting he had consumed a lot of alcohol and drugs leading up to the incident.

The Ultima Hora newspaper says the man had argued with the couple due to a disagreement between his girlfriend and the other Brit’s Polish partner.

The man departed and started up his rental car before driving into them onto the pavement.

Three people who had been chatting to the couple managed to dart out of the way of the vehicle.

There’s been no indication as to whether the British driver has appeared in court or been granted bail.