A SERIES of botched boob jobs at a Malaga cosmetic surgery clinic that turned breasts green has led to the arrest of the business owner and a number of employees.

The owner of Nikki Reina along with a former director and two surgeons stand accused of a litany of crimes including performing surgery without a licence.

The arrests came after 14 women claimed to have suffered injuries – sometimes irreversible – after undergoing procedures at the clinic, Malaga Hoy reports.

Stephanie, the first victim to make a complaint, said that her life had been changed due to suffering ‘irreversible injuries’ inflicted by a breast enhancement procedure performed at the clinic.

She claimed that not only did the surgery team fit her with different prosthetic breasts to what they had agreed, but that they even carried out a different procedure.

When she noticed that her breasts had turned green, they told her that the colouring was ‘completely normal’ and that she should just apply honey.

Eventually Stephanie went to hospital in Marbella where they told her her breasts were infected.

The first victim to come forward was a woman named Stephanie, who alleged that the clinic performed surgeries they had not agreed, implanted the wrong prosthetics into her breasts and cut her nipples with scissors

During another inspection of her breasts at Nikki Reina, Stephanie alleges that the chief surgeon cut off a piece of her nipple with a pair of scissors without anaesthesia.

It was then revealed that none of the medical staff who operated on her were not even licensed surgeons, let alone registered in Spain.

Because the public health system in Spain would not cover the treatment Stephanie needed from the botched surgery, she was forced to keep returning to Nikki Reina.

The clinic offered a simple procedure as a stopgap solution, which Stephanie consented to.

But during the operation, she alleges they gave her general anaesthetic against her will, and then tried to reconstruct her breast.

She woke up screaming and the next day was told that her surgeon had already returned to Colombia.

Following Stephanie’s complaint, a number of other victims who had undergone treatments such as abdominoplasty, liposuction, or breast augmentation came forward.

A common procedure was the ‘complete combo’, which involved a buttock lift, liposuction, and breast augmentation.]

According to the General Council of Official Medical Colleges (CGCOM), at least three of the physicians who performed surgeries in the clinic are not registered with them.

A police investigation has seen the owner and a number of employees charged with injury, fraud, document forgery, usurpation of functions, membership in a criminal group, and violation of consumer rights.

The clinic currently remains open awaiting whether the Health authorities will suspend activity inside the clinic, with it being thought that it may remain open as clinic also performs minor surgeries that are regulated.

