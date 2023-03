La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 120,000

THEY SAY BEAUTIFUL THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES AND THIS IS NO EXCEPTION, IMMACULATE AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED IT HAS A GOOD SIZE LIVING SPACE WITH OPEN PLAN KITCHEN A LARGE BEDROOM LEADING TO A JACK AND JILL BATHROOM WHICH IN TURN LEADS TO A SMALLER BEDROOM Community fee includes water, wifi, telephone line and british tv… See full property details