A man arrested last September accused of sexually assaulting five minors between 10 and 12 years of age has been linked to 13 new victims.

The minors are residents in Almería, Granada and Murcia provinces. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted five of them in person on up to 79 occasions. All of them were allegedly abused on social media.

Police have conducted a search on the accused property in Almería, where they have found evidence in the form of images, videos and Whatsapp chats. They have seized mobile phones, USBs and other devices containing videos of minors between 10 and 12 years old having sexual relations between them or with an adult.

Other videos were found showing the accused abusing some of his victims.

He remains in a prison in Almería.