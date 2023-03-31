A British man has been arrested after stabbing a man he was arguing with at a Benidorm bar in the city’s ‘English Zone’ on Thursday evening.

The British and Romanian customers got into a row with the 36-year-old Brit producing a knife and stabbing the victim.

Emergency services were alerted at around 11.00pm that two injured people were stumbling around on Calle Gerona and Avenida Belgium-

An ambulance team assisted the wounded Romanian, 42, on Calle Gerona.

The British assailant was picked up by another ambulance after sustaining stab wounds with his own knife.

Both men were taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa and there’s been no update on their condition.

It’s the second stabbing incident involving non-Spaniards within two days in Benidorm.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old Irish tourist was arrested after assaulting a room mate with a kitchen knife at their rented holiday apartment in the Rincon de Loix area of the city.

READ MORE: