A 25-year-old British tourist was seriously injured after a motorcycle knocked him over at a Benidorm crossing point.

The man suffered severe head trauma along with bruising and given the serious nature of his injuries, he was taken to a specialist unit at the Alicante General Hospital.

The motorcyclist, 42, sustained what police described as ‘serious’ but not life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the Marina Baixa Hospital.

The accident happened at around 5.15pm on Thursday at the intersection between Avenida del Mediterraneo and Avenida de Almeria close to the busy Rincon de Loix tourist area where the speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour.

The man was with a group of friends and decided to cross the junction towards the Paseo de Levante- ignoring the red traffic light signal telling pedestrians not to cross.

Some witnesses said that his companions told him not to flout the warning but he still went into the road.

A motorcycle ploughed into him with both men thrown into the air.

Benidorm’s Policia Local has taken charge of investigating the incident.