THE FIRST post-Covid pandemic Easter on the Costa Blanca is expected to see hotel occupancy return to levels last seen in 2019.

Benidorm and other key holiday destinations in the area are already reporting bookings that means an average of at least 80% for Easter week.

The Benidorm-based Hosbec hotel association says that average will climb by a further five points via last-minute reservations.

The biggest occupancy is between Maundy Thursday and Easter Day, but with schools breaking up in some regions like Madrid on Friday, increased tourist arrivals will be noticed from this weekend.

Hotels across Alicante province will be operating at full capacity and only a very small number will be closed due to improvement work.

Hosbec president, Fede Fuster, said: “The Easter reservation numbers reflect a definitive end to all of the difficult years caused by the pandemic.”

“All destinations are open and 100% operational without restrictions and the whole medium and long distance market has also recovered,” Fuster added.

Hosbec figures show that the Altea area could be close to a sell-out, with 90.5% of hotel capacity already gone for Easter weekend.

Benidorm as the biggest holiday destination in the region is already reporting 74% occupancy between April 1 and 10.- rising to 75.4% over Easter weekend.

Other confirmed figures from April 1 to 10 include Calpe at 74.6%, Alicante City on 70.3% and l’Alfas del Pi with 68.1%.

