9 Feb, 2025
9 Feb, 2025 @ 13:57
‘I’m absolutely gutted’: British tourist’s warning after becoming target of a ‘growing crime’ in Tenerife

A BRITISH couple have issued a warning to tourists in Tenerife after becoming targets of a ‘growing crime’.

Andrea Seldon told an online forum she was ‘really shook up’ after almost having everything stolen out of her bag during a night-time stroll.

She wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted to be posting this. I’ve read lots on here lately about pick pockets. Tonight we were walking along and I felt someone behind me.

“I thought he was trying to grab my bag or try to sell me something at first. I turned around and grabbed my bag. He backed off saying sorry. We carried on walking and I realised my bag was open.

“Luckily everything was still inside. Really shook up and upset but please ladies, make sure your bag is across your body and in front of you. Tenerife is a very special place to us. There were three of them. Two men and a woman.”

Another Brit responding to the post said she and a friend had also been targeted.

She claimed: “I caught someone with their hand in my bag on the coastal paths just before you get to Porto Colom… he didn’t get a chance to get anything. It is unnerving.

“I always have my bag across my body now with my hand on it. On the same day at night outside the Conquistador they tried to do the same to my friend, she noticed, turned and whacked him across the head with her handbag and he ran off.

“It’s bloody rife the poor kids who get drunk don’t stand a chance!”

