9 Feb, 2025
9 Feb, 2025 @ 13:38
Outrage in Benalmadena after Nigerian man ‘kills wife then sets house on fire’: Locals gather in street

by

THE brutal killing of a woman in Benalmadena overnight has rocked the local community.

A Nigerian man has been arrested after allegedly murdering his spouse before setting fire to the two-floor family home, where she lived with their three young children and a fourth from a previous relationship.

The victim, 48, who is thought to have recently separated from the alleged killer, 42, lived on the ground floor, while her mother lived above on the second.

The horrific incident occurred at around 5.25am on Sunday after the alleged killer called the 112 emergency number himself to report a fire in the house, located in Benalmadena Pueblo.

According to reports, he did not tell officers that the property belonged to him or his family.

Video footage shared online showed the house completely engulfed in flames.

Policia Local were the first to arrive at the scene and were fortunately able to rescue the children.

However once the flames were extinguished, the woman’s body was discovered with ‘signs of violence’, leading to the husband’s arrest. He is also accused of assaulting the children.

This morning, dozens of grieving locals gathered in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas as a sign of respect and to show solidarity with the victim.

The Spanish woman had been with the husband for around 13 years and shared three children, consisting of an 11-year-old and two younger daughters.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

