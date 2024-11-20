Rafael Nadal gives emotional speech as he retires from tennis following Davis Cup loss in Malaga

RAFAEL Nadal gave an emotional speech following his last professional tennis match- a straight sets defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands in Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final tie in Malaga.

It was a bittersweet ending to the Spaniard’s glorious career on Tuesday as his country lost the tie, 2-1.

Speaking afterwards, Nadal said: “The titles, the numbers they’re there, and people probably know that.”

EMOTIONAL NADAL WATCHES VIDEO TRIBUTES(Cordon Press image)

“What I’d like to be remembered for more is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca.”

The tribute ceremony included video messages from tennis stars Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Conchita Martinez, and Roger Federer plus other sporting figures including footballer David Beckham and golfer Sergio Garcia.

Rafael Nadal said: “I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one. I understand that the love I have received, if it was just for what happened on the court, would not be the same.”

“Thanks to all of you, the public. I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.”

“ I just want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved even more than what I had dreamed.”

The 38-year-old finished his career with 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, which include 14 French Open crowns, four US Open titles and two Australian Open titles.

Nadal achieved the Career Grand Slam by the age of 24, becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to do so, and later completed the double Career Grand Slam in singles.

At Roland Garros he finished his career with a perfect 14-0 record in finals and a staggering 112-4 overall record, cementing his legacy as the King of Clay.