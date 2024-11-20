20 Nov, 2024
20 Nov, 2024 @ 12:00
·
1 min read

Malaga will study its ban on new bars and restaurants amid ongoing tourism backlash

by
Malage centre e
HOTSPOT: Malaga tourism figures have soared in recent years

THE historic city centre of Malaga is set for a major shake-up that could end the five-year ban on new bars and restaurants.

The city council has announced a €72,600 project to measure noise levels across the centre and the Teatinos neighbourhood.

Both were declared Acoustically Saturated Zones (SAZ) in 2019, which put a stop on new bars and restaurants opening in the tourist-heavy areas.

Restaurant owners in these bustling areas have been pushing for these restrictions to be lifted, arguing they have harmed business development in two of Malaga’s most vibrant districts.

The six-month study, set to begin after December 4, will determine whether noise levels have improved since the restrictions were implemented. 

The results will directly influence whether the council maintains or modifies the current ban.

READ MORE: Is Malaga the new Barcelona?: Olive Press Property Insider Adam Neale revisits a question he first posed for us a decade ago

An external company will be brought in to conduct noise monitoring tests across the affected streets.

The technical study will employ at least two acoustic specialists to set up five permanent noise monitoring units throughout the zones, along with various other measuring equipment including 5-metre high tripods and a weather station.

The outcome of this assessment, which could significantly impact Malaga’s future as a tourist hotspot, is expected by mid-2025.

