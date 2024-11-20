8 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana – € 2,175,000

Villa L'Eliana, Valencia 8 beds 10 baths € 2,175,000

Found Valencia offers for sale this magnificent home located within walking distance (250m) from the town of La Eliana, Valencia. This 775m2 built home is impeccably maintained and proudly sits on a 4150m2 plot of flat land. The home is distributed over 3 floors and also has a 5 garages and wine cellar. As we enter the house the focus on high ceilings, large spaces and a beautiful flow are very evident. Elegance is a big part of this home from its solid wooden windows, marble floors, natural stone and garden views from every room. The 775m2 built size offers a large entrance hall, courtesy… See full property details