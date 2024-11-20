20 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

8 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana – € 2,175,000

by
8 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana - € 2

Villa

L'Eliana, Valencia

  8 beds

  10 baths

€ 2,175,000

8 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana - € 2,175,000

Found Valencia offers for sale this magnificent home located within walking distance (250m) from the town of La Eliana, Valencia. This 775m2 built home is impeccably maintained and proudly sits on a 4150m2 plot of flat land. The home is distributed over 3 floors and also has a 5 garages and wine cellar. As we enter the house the focus on high ceilings, large spaces and a beautiful flow are very evident. Elegance is a big part of this home from its solid wooden windows, marble floors, natural stone and garden views from every room. The 775m2 built size offers a large entrance hall, courtesy… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Malage centre e
Previous Story

Malaga will study its ban on new bars and restaurants amid ongoing tourism backlash

Next Story

Jasmine Harman pays birthday tribute to late co-host Jonnie Irwin following his death from cancer

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Jasmine Harman pays birthday tribute to late co-host Jonnie Irwin following his death from cancer

JASMINE Harman has paid a special birthday tribute to her
Malage centre e

Malaga will study its ban on new bars and restaurants amid ongoing tourism backlash

THE historic city centre of Malaga is set for a