Jasmine Harman pays birthday tribute to late co-host Jonnie Irwin following his death from cancer

JASMINE Harman has paid a special birthday tribute to her late co-host Jonnie Irwin following his tragic death from cancer earlier this year.

Jonnie, who spent years presenting the hit property show A Place In The Sun, would have turned 51 this week.

The much-loved TV personality and father-of-three lost his battle to cancer in February, following his shock diagnosis in 2020.

Jasmine wrote in a post on Instagram this week: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Jonnie. It doesn’t seem possible that it was a year ago already, when we spent that lovely day with our families, on the beach celebrating your 50th birthday.

“We miss you and will always remember the fun times. Love as always to Jonnie’s amazing family.”

Jonnie presented A Place In The Sun on Channel 4 for many years, helping countless Brits find a home in Spain alongside co-presenter Jasmine.

Harman, who moved permanently to Estepona on the Costa del Sol last year, previously revealed her ongoing ‘heartache’ following Jonnie’s death.

In heartfelt Instagram post in March, Jasmine wrote: “It’s been a month since we lost a very special person; someone I was lucky enough to call a friend. Time has this weird habit of keeping on going when it feels like it should stop.

“Today I’m at A Place in the Sun Live and it is hard as Jonnie is on my mind a lot. Over the years, we were always filming in different locations and so we most frequently got to spend time together at the A Place in the Sun Live events.”

She added: “This photo was taken here last year in Manchester. It feels strange and sad to be here without him. He was such an inspiration to so many people and he is missed so much.

“Thank you to all the people who have given messages of support and as always my thoughts and love are with Jonnie’s family.”

Jonnie was initially diagnosed with lung cancer, which moved to his brain, resulting in a terminal outlook. He died on February 2, 2024.