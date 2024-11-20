20 Nov, 2024
20 Nov, 2024 @ 13:53
Spain shuts down its embassy in Kiev ahead of huge expected assault from Russia

MISSILE ATTACK ON KIEV, LAST SEPTEMBER

SPAIN’S embassy in Kiev was closed ‘temporarily’ on Wednesday due to the risk of a large-scale attack by Russia.

Spanish diplomats made the decision due to the ‘increased risk of air strikes throughout Ukraine’.

It’s recommended that Spaniards living in the country should ‘take extreme security measures; comply with all the recommendations of the local authorities; and always know where the nearest shelter is located’.

KIEV ATTACK, LAST SEPTEMBER(Cordon Press image)

The US, Italy, and Greece have also closed their embassies on Wednesday.

The US embassy reported that it ‘has received specific information of a potential significant air strike on November 20’.

Its staff staff has been instructed to remain sheltered while similar to advice for Spaniards, US citizens in Kiev have been told to ‘prepare to seek shelter immediately in the event that an air alert is announced’.

The announcement comes a day after Ukraine used US long-range missiles to attack Russian territory, after Joe Biden’s administration recently gave permission to do so to Volodimir Zelensky’s government on the 1,000th day since the start of the conflict.

Those missiles were already used on Tuesday by the Ukrainian army, according to the Kremlin, which has accused the US of ‘adding fuel to the fire’ in the conflict started by Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

US media also claims that Joe Biden has approved the supply of anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine.

Alex Trelinski

