Spain trialling new AI-driven 150kmh ‘dynamic speed limit’ that adapts to road conditions – amid huge crackdown on speeding

SPAIN has begun testing dynamic speed limits of up to 150 km/h on motorways, as a campaign against speeding has commenced all over the country.



The introduction of these smart speed limits coincides with a major nationwide crackdown on speeding, which began on April 7.



Until Sunday, April 13, both the Policia Nacional and the Guardia Civil will conduct intensive speed checks, especially in areas known for frequent speeding violations.

During this period, the use of mobile radar traps will be intensified and helicopters will also be deployed in some areas.



Speeding remains one of the leading causes of road accidents in Spain.

Speeding cameras are set up all over the country

So far in 2024, excessive speed has been linked to 218 fatal crashes.



In light of these statistics, both the Spanish government and the European Union have voiced strong support for the new AI-based system, claiming it could significantly enhance road safety.



Unlike traditional static speed limits, which remain the same regardless of traffic or weather conditions, dynamic speed limits are constantly adjusted by AI.

The system takes into account real-time data such as traffic density, weather conditions, and road surface quality.



This makes it possible to safely raise the speed limit under optimal conditions and lower it when necessary, helping to prevent both accidents and traffic congestion during peak hours.



Catalunya is the first region in Spain to pilot this technology on its motorways.



A section of the AP-7 near El Vendrell has already been equipped with the new system, where the speed limit can reach up to 150 km/h.



Authorities hope that, if successful, the system will eventually be rolled out across the country as part of broader efforts to modernise traffic management and improve road safety.