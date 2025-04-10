WATCH: Daylight robbery thwarted in Spain’s Costa del Sol: Cops make dramatic take down

THIS is the moment when police officers caught armed robbers red handed.

Yesterday morning, two assailants tried to rob a currency exchange office on Avenida de la Constitucion, one of the main roads passing through Benalmadena.

They nearly got away with it if it wasn’t for quick-thinking police officers, who seized a firearm and €1,000 of stolen money.

In a video posted on social media, members of the public can also be seen rushing to the scene and mauling the armed robbers.

Eventually, the policemen were able to restrain the culprits, who now face charges of robbery with violence and assault on a police officer.

Dos detenidos y un #atraco a mano armada frustrado a una oficina de cambio de moneda en #Benalmádena (#Málaga). pic.twitter.com/uoQcAAMDjd — Jesús Navarro (@JesusNavarro) April 10, 2025

Online users were quick to praise the police, labelling them as ‘fundamental’ and offering their congratulations.

However, others pointed to the lack of safety they currently feel in Spain.

One user commented: “We’re not safe anywhere anymore.”