Drivers in Spain beware: Mobile cameras and helicopters deployed in crackdown on speeding during Semana Santa

SPAIN’S General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is running an ‘intensive’ campaign to catch speeding motorists until Sunday.

The aim is reduce accidents as excessive speed is one of the main causes of road fatalities.

The Guardia Civil’s Trafico division is leading the initiative along with local and regional police forces.

The use of mobile radar traps will be intensified and helicopters will also be deployed in some areas.

The previous ‘speeding’ campaign in July 2024 monitored over 1.4 million vehicles.

The DGT said in a statement that speeding is the third most common factor in traffic accidents.

With roads getting busier ahead of the Easter holiday, it added that the Guardia will intensify efforts to curb offenders.

The DGT says that 122 new speed radars will been installed throughout Spain this year, with 41 already in service.

They are located on national roads as well as dual carriageways and motorways.