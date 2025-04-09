‘Catastrophe’ for Real Madrid against a ‘superior Arsenal’: Spanish press round-up to the thumping of Spain’s golden boys

SPANISH media didn’t hold back after Real Madrid’s bruising 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Madrid’s performance was generally described as a ‘catastrophe’ and media outlets highlighted the English side’s ‘clear superiority in intensity, play and attacking effectiveness.’

Real Madrid had entered the tie as favourites, but they were stunned by a ruthless second-half Arsenal performance at the Emirates.

While Kylian Mbappe came closest for the visitors in the first half, it was David Raya who denied him with a sharp save.

At the other end, Thibaut Courtois had to keep Madrid alive with stops from Martinelli and Rice.

The floodgates opened after the break.

Declan Rice, not known for his set-piece prowess, scored two spectacular free-kicks within 12 minutes – his first ever direct free-kick goals in over 300 professional appearances.

Mikel Merino made it three, finishing a clever pass from 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Madrid’s misery was compounded when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a red card in stoppage time.

Spanish paper Marca led with the phrase ‘demolition job,’ while other sources described the night as a ‘reality check’ and hailed Arsenal’s performance as one of intensity, maturity and clinical finishing.

El Pais described the match as a ‘disaster,’ noting that the English team completely dominated the match.

The report emphasised that despite isolated attempts from Mbappe and Vinicius, the team lacked cohesion and clarity in their play.

El Pais further analysed the tactical shortcomings, pointing out that Declan Rice’s exceptional performance overwhelmed a saturated Thibaut Courtois.

Spanish media noted the defensive fragility of Real Madrid and the lack of cohesion among its star players.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Ancelotti remained calm post-match, insisting the tie isn’t over and warning that ‘things happen’ at the Bernabeu.

But with a daunting return leg ahead, and with the Spanish press already sounding the alarm bells, Madrid will need to summon the spirit of previous comebacks if they are to keep their European dream alive.