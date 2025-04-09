9 Apr, 2025
9 Apr, 2025 @ 11:20
·
1 min read

Spain braces for Storm Olivier: Costa del Sol battens down on yellow warning – but other regions face perilous orange alerts

by
STORM Olivier will impact on the Canary Islands on Wednesday before moving towards the Spanish mainland- including the Costa del Sol.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) has placed the Canaries on orange alert for rain of up to 30 litres per m2 in an hour with storms also bringing hail and strong wind gusts.

The rest of the country will maintain the warm weather of the last few days before changes start happening on Thursday.

Rain will spread in from the south-west according to forecasters with orange and yellow warnings issued for Andalucia.

It’s predicted that western Andalucia, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y Leon will be affected with strong localised showers.

Forecasters are not ruling out some rain showers reaching the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will start falling, especially in the south of the country.

Cities such as Cordoba, Jaen, Malaga and Murcia will see maximum vales fall to 20-22ºC, which are still good for the time of year.

In the north of Spain, high temperatures will continue with Ourense and Pontevedra hovering around 28ºC.

Rain will then intensify into the weekend according to Aemet,

The heaviest falls are expected in Galicia, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura and western Andalusia, in addition to the Cantabrian Sea area, Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha.

Although the storm will affect nearly the whole country, regions in the east will probably stick to normal rainfall numbers for April.

These include the Valencian Community and the Murcia region with a lower probability of persistent showers.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

