‘The silent killers’ causing a steep rise in cancer amongst young people 

AN expert has revealed ‘the two silent killers’ behind alarming levels of cancer within youngsters.

Aurelio Rojas is a Spanish cardiologist who uses TikTok and Instagram as platforms to offer health advice and warnings to the general public.

With over 400,000 followers on social media, his videos have become a source of useful information for many.

This time round, the doctor has identified undetected enemies which cause cancer, as opposed to the more common reasons.

Cancers within young people ‘are associated with elevated levels of insulin, which acts as a powerful factor in growing, stimulating the proliferation of cancer cells.’

Specifically, the expert is talking about breast, stomach, pancreas, colon, and prostate cancer.

The two foods contributing to a rise in insulin production are sugar and refined wheat flour, according to Rojas.

“Coincidentally, they are the two products that produce the most heart issues also. So if you want to prevent disease and look after yourself, you already know what foods to avoid,” he claims.

Rojas also mentions the shocking fact that ‘detection of cancer among young people has surged by 80% in recent years.’

If youngsters wish to avoid becoming part of such a horrifying statistic, it would be wise to cut down on sugar and refined wheat flour in their daily diets.