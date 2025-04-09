Renfe Spain rail pass: get free travel until 30 June 2025

Renfe has just brought back its Spain Rail Pass, offering free train and bus travel across the country from 1st May to 30th June 2025.

The pass gives residents & tourists unlimited travel for two months on several popular Renfe services.

The services covered by the vouchers include Cercanías, Rodalies, Media Distancia and narrow-gauge trains known as Ancho Métrico.

Here’s a quick look at what these routes are:

Cercanías are local commuter trains in major Spanish cities.

are local commuter trains in major Spanish cities. Rodalies is the same type of service but only operates in Catalonia.

is the same type of service but only operates in Catalonia. Media Distancia trains connect towns and cities all across Spain over medium distances.

trains connect towns and cities all across Spain over medium distances. Ancho Métrico refers to a narrow-gauge railway system used in parts of northern Spain such as Asturias and Cantabria.

You can also use the pass for regional buses across Spain’s 17 autonomous communities.

Each region will handle its own application process, so the steps may vary depending on where you live. The government hasn’t confirmed the exact date applications for the bus passes will open, but it will happen sometime in April according to Europa Press.

Get your Spain Rail Pass

So, who can get the Spain Rail Pass?

The good news is anyone can apply. While it’s aimed at frequent travellers, the pass is available to residents, non-residents and tourists alike.

You don’t need to live in Spain to qualify.

These passes, or abonos gratuitos, are part of a national scheme supported by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. Since the initiative began, Renfe has already issued over 19 million free travel passes.

Passes are currently valid for travel between 1st May and 30th June.

In Asturias and Cantabria, however, the free travel period lasts until 31st August.

To get the pass you’ll need to leave a small deposit. If you complete at least eight journeys during the valid period, you’ll get that deposit back.

The minimum used to be 16 trips, but the government reduced it to 8 to make it easier to qualify.

The deposit amount depends on the service:

€10 for Cercanías and Rodalies

€20 for Media Distancia

€10 for Ancho Métrico

If you pay by card, the refund is automatic. If you pay in cash, you’ll need to go back to the station with your voucher and receipt to claim it.

You can request your travel pass through the Renfe Cercanías app, on the Renfe website, at station ticket machines, or in person at ticket offices. If you use the app, you’ll get a QR code sent to your phone, which works at station entry points.

You can find more information & requirements on the Renfe page here – as well as links to purchase the Spain Rail Pass online.

(The Renfe website is not in English, so you may need to translate the text in your browser.)

Keep in mind, each pass is personal and can’t be shared with others. Only one person can use it.

With the return of this popular scheme, now’s the perfect time to plan a trip—or several—around Spain, without spending anything on transport.