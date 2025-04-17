17 Apr, 2025
17 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in L'Ametlla de Mar with pool – € 449,000

This beautiful house is located in the urbanization of Las 3 Calas in l'Ametlla de Mar. Recently built, it has an area of 158 m2 on a plot of 400 m2. This property has all the necessary amenities and is very bright. It has been built with quality materials and is very well insulated. Inside, on the ground floor, there is a living-dining room with direct access to a large terrace and views of the pool, there is a well-equipped American kitchen with quality appliances, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and on the upper floor a large en-suite bedroom with dressing room and full bathroom and a… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

L'Ametlla de Mar, Tarragona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 449,000

