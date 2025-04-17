British mobsters with machine guns make death threats to forcibly take over cannabis clubs on Costa Blanca

TWO members of a British gang that terrorised cannabis clubs on the Costa Blanca have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

At least four others are being sought by authorities following assaults on premises in San Fulgencio’s La Marina urbanisation and on the Orihuela Costa.

The La Marina incident last October saw two British men break in- armed with machine guns- to steal around €5,000 of products and €600 in cash as well threatening an employee.

SUSPECTED GANG MEMBERS

They then literally took over the business demanding €25,000 from the owner plus a 50% cut of future profits.

The owner- who was not there but was called on the phone- was too scared to report what happened as threats were made.

One message said: “We don’t mess around and we’ll bring the war to you, and we understand you have a wife and children.”

Another warned of ‘blowing his head off’ and was accompanied by videos showing off machine guns.

On a later date, one of the assailants accompanied by gang members tried to force him to sign a legal document handing over control of the club to them.

Despite the threats, the victim’s wife told the Guardia Civil in early November what happened, after armed men visited their home in Pilar de la Horadada.

The two mobsters were identified and a 33-year-old man was arrested in La Marina on November 6 following a surveillance operation outside the cannabis association premises.

He was sent to prison following a court appearance.

GUARDIA RAID ORIHUELA COSTA CLUB

A second man, 32, was arrested on the Orihuela Costa on April 8 and jailed.

The Brit tried to resist and fled into a house where he held an elderly foreign couple hostage.

The intruder was subdued and detained by officers- three of whom were injured.

The man has been identified as Sonny James R., originally from Liverpool, who even legally changed his name to Peter F., to avoid being found.

The Guardia said he had an extensive criminal history in Britain, including links to two shootings in Liverpool- one of them at his mother’s home.

The suspect had left Spain after October’s La Marina incident.

Officers found two sub-machine guns at his house and over 300 rounds of ammunition.

A search was also carried out at the premises of an old cannabis club in the process of refurbishment on the Orihuela Costa that had been taken over by the British gang.

Officers discovered the building stretched for several floors with ‘hidden’ access to some rooms to carry out ‘illegal activities’.

The Guardia investigation remains active to find the other gang members as well as additional victims.