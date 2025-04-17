Easter in Mallorca: Holy Week takes a theatrical turn with music, musicals, and a dash of Disney magic

MALLORCA’S Holy Week might be best known for solemn processions and spiritual reflection – but this long weekend, the island is bursting with music, musicals, and family fun, offering a holy helping of entertainment for all.

While devout crowds will line the streets for traditional processions like the Crist de la Sang today (Maundy Thursday) from 7pm at the Iglesia de la Anunciacion and the Sant Enterrament on Good Friday, others will flock to Ses Voltes for the dramatic Via Crucis performance by Taula Rodona – a powerful reenactment of Christ’s passion, based on Llorenç Moya’s text.

But it’s not all incense and candles. Rock duo Mastodonte are set to shake the Teatre Principal on Saturday with their explosive Belleza y perdon show. Good Friday gets a dose of acoustic soul with El Rulo y la Contrabanda at Trui Teatre, while local rap-fusion artist Yanni Terron brings his genre-bending vibes to Es Gremi.

Families are spoilt for choice too: Maleficent storms the Trui stage in a musical twist on the classic villain, while The Lion King concert at the Auditorium features 30 voices belting out Disney favourites. For a touch of class, tenor Antoni Lliteres and pianist Alejandro Calafat bring operatic flair to Cala Millor.

And the kids? They’re still spinning at the Fira del Ram, open until 1am all weekend.

Whether it’s flamenco at Inca’s Teatre Principal or fireworks in the streets, Easter in Mallorca has something for every soul – sacred or showbiz.