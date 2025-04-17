17 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Apr, 2025 @ 12:59
····
1 min read

Easter in Mallorca: Holy Week takes a theatrical turn with music, musicals, and a dash of Disney magic

by
Photo by Willard via Flickr

MALLORCA’S Holy Week might be best known for solemn processions and spiritual reflection –  but this long weekend, the island is bursting with music, musicals, and family fun, offering a holy helping of entertainment for all.

While devout crowds will line the streets for traditional processions like the Crist de la Sang today (Maundy Thursday) from 7pm at the Iglesia de la Anunciacion and the Sant Enterrament on Good Friday, others will flock to Ses Voltes for the dramatic Via Crucis performance by Taula Rodona – a powerful reenactment of Christ’s passion, based on Llorenç Moya’s text.

READ MORE:

But it’s not all incense and candles. Rock duo Mastodonte are set to shake the Teatre Principal on Saturday with their explosive Belleza y perdon show. Good Friday gets a dose of acoustic soul with El Rulo y la Contrabanda at Trui Teatre, while local rap-fusion artist Yanni Terron brings his genre-bending vibes to Es Gremi.

Families are spoilt for choice too: Maleficent storms the Trui stage in a musical twist on the classic villain, while The Lion King concert at the Auditorium features 30 voices belting out Disney favourites. For a touch of class, tenor Antoni Lliteres and pianist Alejandro Calafat bring operatic flair to Cala Millor.

And the kids? They’re still spinning at the Fira del Ram, open until 1am all weekend.

Whether it’s flamenco at Inca’s Teatre Principal or fireworks in the streets, Easter in Mallorca has something for every soul – sacred or showbiz.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: ‘They tried to make it as difficult as possible for us’: Family of ‘murdered’ Brit set to protest the Guardia Civil in Spanish holiday town

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop