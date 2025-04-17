Say adios to bringing jamon, chorizo and manchego cheese home: UK bans meat and dairy products from the EU

UK holidaymakers returning from European getaways will now have to leave their delicious Spanish food products behind, after the government introduced new restrictions banning the personal import of meat and dairy products from EU countries.

The move, which came into effect on April 12, is a response to a growing outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in parts of mainland Europe, and is designed to protect British livestock and the nation’s food security.

The restrictions cover meat from pigs, cows, sheep, goats, and deer, as well as all dairy items – including milk, butter, cheese, and yoghurt.

Even seemingly innocent snacks such as meat or cheese sandwiches are now off-limits.

The new rules apply to all arrivals into Great Britain from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

However, they do not apply to personal imports coming from Northern Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man.

“This government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot & mouth,” said Farming Minister, Daniel Zeichner.

Although the UK is currently free of the disease, authorities have acted pre-emptively following recent FMD outbreaks in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

The virus, which poses no threat to humans, is highly infectious among cloven-hoofed animals and can survive in improperly cooked or unpasteurised animal products.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the risk of contaminated meat or dairy entering the UK – and potentially being consumed by animals – required urgent action to maintain the country’s high biosecurity standards.

“This biosecurity measure combined with all others we have implemented are critical to limit the risk of FMD incursion,” added Dr Jorge Martin-Almagro, the UK’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer for international and trade affairs.

If you’re planning to bring back culinary souvenirs from your trip, the list of banned items is extensive:

Prohibited: pork, beef, lamb, mutton, goat, venison, and products made from them (e.g. sausages), as well as milk, cheese, butter and yoghurt – regardless of whether they’re sealed, vacuum-packed or duty-free.

Permitted (under strict conditions): up to 2kg per person of powdered infant milk, infant food, or medical dietary products, as long as they’re unopened, branded, and shelf-stable.

Also allowed: fish, poultry, eggs, honey, fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds – so long as they meet packaging and sourcing requirements.

Travellers who fail to declare restricted items risk having them confiscated by Border Force officers.

In serious cases, violators could face fines of up to £5,000, and even see belongings like clothing or luggage destroyed if found contaminated with banned substances.

Authorities are urging the public to check rules before travelling and dispose of any leftover meat or dairy in a way that prevents exposure to livestock or wild animals.

The National Farmers Union welcomed the swift action.

President Tom Bradshaw said: “While the FMD source remains unidentified in parts of Europe, stricter border controls are essential.”

However, the Guild of Fine Food, which represents independent food and drink retailers, criticised the rollout as rushed, although it agreed that protecting farmers must remain the priority.

Managing director, John Farrand, claimed that ‘bureaucracy’ brought in after Brexit has already put significant pressure on small importers and exporters.