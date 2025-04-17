17 Apr, 2025
17 Apr, 2025 @ 12:11
1 min read

Squatters move into seafront ruin in Spain’s Palma de Mallorca as housing crisis spirals

by
The housing crisis in Mallorca has brought thousands of people to the streets and led to some unusal solutions

MALLORCA’S spiralling housing crisis has taken another bizarre twist – with a gang of Algerian squatters moving into an abandoned lobster hatchery perched above the sea in Palma.

The once-thriving Pescados Miró seafood plant in El Peñón, Coll d’en Rabassa, now stands in ruin – but for the past few months, it’s served as a makeshift home for four young men. Locals say the group has hooked into electricity illegally, fends for food by fishing, and washes using sea water and a nearby fountain.

The building, at risk of collapse, sits right on the coastline — just metres from tourist beaches and family homes. As the summer season approaches, residents say the occupation has sparked fears of increased thefts, anti-social behaviour and rising insecurity in the area.

“We’ve had bikes, bags, even phones stolen,” one neighbour told The Sun. “And now there are strangers watching our homes and tourists.”

Despite repeated calls to the authorities, police say they cannot act — as the property is publicly owned and no official complaint has been filed.

Meanwhile, frustrated locals are hitting out at Mallorca’s broken housing system, where rental prices have soared and young islanders are priced out — while abandoned buildings become shelters of last resort.

“Locals can’t afford to live here anymore,” one resident said. “But squatters get to stay on the beach for free.”

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

