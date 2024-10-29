This is the most stunning waterfall in Spain, according to poll among nature lovers

A WATERFALL in western Spain has been voted as the most spectacular in the country in a survey conducted by the Escapada Rural portal.

The Pozo de los Humos- translated into English as Smoke Well or Smoke Pit- is in the Arribes del Duero Natural Park, between Salamanca and Zamora provinces in the Castilla y Leon region.

The water flowing from the river Duero falls into a deep abyss, creating a large roar that echoes throughout the area.

READ MORE:

WATERFALL CLOSE UP

The sight of this waterfall is simply breathtaking, and it is no wonder that it inspires visitors.

It is around 50 metres high and creates an impressive natural spectacle as it falls into a narrow and deep canyon.

Some people have described it as Spain’s equivalent to the Niagara Falls.

The waterfall gets its name because when the water falls into the void, it creates a certain smoke effect.

There are two short and simple hiking routes to get there from the towns of Masueco and Pereña de la Ribera.

The best time to visit the waterfall is in the autumn, when the flow of the river is greater thanks to the rains, which intensifies the smoke effect and allows you to enjoy it to the fullest. .

The Pozo de los Humos is not only an impressive natural spectacle, but has some history nearby with the the remains of an old mill dating back to the 18th century.

This mill, known as Molino de la Culebra, is a reminder of the importance of agriculture and milling to area in the past.