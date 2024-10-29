‘Oh my god!’: Moment Brit sees cars being washed away during dramatic floods in Spain’s Malaga

THIS is the moment a Brit recorded dramatic flooding in Malaga on Tuesday morning.

In footage shared on X, the man can be heard saying ‘Oh my god!’ as he films cars being swept away by the surging river beneath him.

The biblical scenes were filmed in Alora, inland Malaga, which is seeing some of the worst of the rainfall currently battering southern and eastern Spain.

La tormenta sigue haciendo estragos en #Álora, donde actualmente está afectando con mayor virulencia que en horas anteriores. Situación crítica. pic.twitter.com/SEw3ekMslA — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 29, 2024

Siguen llegando impactantes imágenes de la riada sobre el #RíoGuadalhorce a su paso por #Álora. Máxima precaución y eviten salir de casa. La situación es crítica en el Valle del #Guadalhorce, donde la tormenta sigue estacionaria. pic.twitter.com/2Ib9UTlzaX — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 29, 2024

Both Alora and Cartama are on alert today due to a surge in the Guadalhorce River sparked by the heavy rain.

It comes after an electric storm kept scores of residents awake across Malaga province overnight.

At least 20,000 lightning bolts have been recorded during the dramatic episode, which caused multiple flight delays at Malaga airport early this morning.

The storm formed part of a so-called DANA, a high area of isolated depression that will continue to have an adverse affect on the weather until Thursday.

The phenomenon typically brings heavy rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

Footage shared online shows how roads have been turned into rapids across the province.

Traffic in Malaga city was reported to have ‘totally collapsed’ this morning, causing huge traffic jams.

Anyone flying to or from Malaga airport is advised to check the status of their flight.