THE summer highs are here to stay. Fortunately Andalucia is blessed with natural pools, deep gorges and, iciest of all, waterfalls.

For a truly refreshing swim in an authentic water paradise, check out our Olive Press selection of the most popular and accessible waterfalls in southern Spain.



Honey River (Arroyo de la Miel), Cadiz

Río De La Miel, Cadiz. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Arroyo De La Miel in Algeciras, Cadiz, is a hidden gem surrounded by lush vegetation with a trail that runs along a river bank scattered with ruined mills, remains of ancient ways, mediaeval bridges, intertwining with huge fresh water pools and waterfalls.

It is located within the Alcornocales Natural Park and its access is through the Barriada del Cobre.

If you follow the marked route, the total duration of the walk (including the round trip) will be around three hours, making a total of six kilometres.This is an ideal route, of low difficulty, for the whole family.

Hueznar Waterfalls, Sierra Norte de Sevilla

Hueznar Waterfalls, Sierra Norte de Sevilla. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Hueznar waterfalls , located in the Sierra Norte de Sevilla Natural Park at approximately two kilometres from the village of San Nicolas del Puerto, were declared a Monument of Natural interest in 2001. The area has a series of waterfalls and natural pools formed by the river Huesna over peculiar 30,000-year-old limestone formations that are known as ‘ travertines ‘.

The setting is spectacular, surrounded by lush vegetation and is a hidden paradise for nature lovers and water hikers.

Swimming is permitted in the very cold water of all of the natural pools, however some of the pools are deceivingly deep, so heed to common sense and be especially cautious if with children.



Las Chorreras, Granada

Las Chorreras waterfall, Granada. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Las Chorreras is a waterfall with a special charm; less than two kilometres from the Venta de Santa Bárbara , district of Loja (Granada). It is advisable to leave the car in La Venta and do the route on foot, which is relatively flat and winds through olive groves and along the river whose banks were lined with poplars and oleander until you reach the falls. The force of the waterfall formed by the confluence of the Nieblin and the Viñuela streams has eroded the soil, forming a pool in which it is possible to bathe.

A beautiful place to sit down, eat and relax. It is also possible to go hiking in the area and explore its surroundings.

Both the waterfall and route are suitable for children accompanied by adults.

La Cimbarra waterfall, Jaen

La Cimbarra waterfall, Jaen. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

La Cascada de la Cimbarra is a gorgeous waterfall in the river Rio Guarrizas, located south of Aldeaquemada in Jaen.

It has a very easy access from the quaint nearby village of Aldeaquemada , a brief half an hour uncomplicated trek from a parking area on the outskirts of the village which has information and markings showing the beginning of the trail.

This impressive waterfall creates several natural pools along the river Guarrizas and is the perfect place to enjoy nature, go hiking and cool off with a refreshing swim.

Nature lovers will be especially thrilled to know that above the Cimbarra waterfall soar raptors like the booted eagle and the golden eagle. Swifts and blue rock thrushes are also a common sight and the surrounding woodland is also full of wildlife such as foxes, genets and wild cats.

Los Chorros waterfall, Huelva

Sierra de Aracena, Huelva. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Los Chorros de Joyarancon o Cascada de Jollarancos is a beautiful huge waterfall and, at an altitude of 600 metres, the highest waterfall in the Sierra de Aracena; a natural space between the villages of Santa Ana la Real, Castaño del Robledo and Alájar.

This magnificent cascade hurls water from about 15 metres and is located in a natural environment of singular beauty, just a 2 kilometre trek from Santa Ana la Real .

Waterfall of the Petrified Trees, Granada

Sierras de Almijara, Granada. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Cascada de los Árboles Petrificados is a spectacular waterfall in an area of fast flowing rivers located in the Natural Park of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama.

The start of the trail that meanders to this stunning waterfall is located at what is known as Collado de Chortales, next to the signpost indicating km 28.7 of the Granada-Almuñécar road, known by the locals as the Carretera de la Cabra. The distance to get there is longer: one route is 21 kilometres, but there is a shorter, more family-friendly, seven kilometre round trip option as well.

Los Arboles Petrificados is also a perfect location for rafting and canyoning activities on the Rio Verde.

These are just a selection of the wonderful natural pools lying off the beaten track in Andalucia. Each one has its own particular charm and offers a unique experience for wild swimming surrounded by natural untamed landscapes and beckons water-lovers to plunge into their translucent depths on hot summer days.

READ MORE: