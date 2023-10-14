Spain’s costas are some of the most pet friendly destinations in the country, with dog friendly beaches, accommodation and restaurants.

Hounds on holiday, your dog will love Spain Photo: Josh Rakower/Unsplash

Calpe, Costa Blanca

As if its sandy beaches, rich history and excellent gastronomy weren’t enough, Calpe is the most pet friendly holiday spot in Spain, with 37% of rentals welcoming your furry friends. Sunbathe while your pooch plays in the sand at Calpe’s three dog friendly beaches (Denia, Altea or De las Mariscadores). Calpe is also surrounded by natural beauty, making it a great place to walk your dog. The Sierra de Oltà has beautiful views over the coast or why not spend a day exploring the coves along the Paseo Ecologico? After a day of hiking or at the beach, dine at one of Calpe’s dog friendly restaurants, Capri, Cafe Playa or El Cortijo.

Salou, Costa Dorada

Famous for its turquoise waters, long stretches of sand and picturesque coves, Salou is a fantastic holiday option for you and your pup, with 28% pet friendly rentals. During the summer months, the beaches are unfortunately closed to dog owners, with the nearest dog friendly beach in nearby Cambrills. However, the Paseo Maritimo offers a great alternative for dog owners with an impressive light and water show at the ‘Fuente Luminosa’ every evening. During the day, wander amongst artisan craft stalls at the local market, which takes place every Monday. If you’ve worked up a bit of an appetite, why not check out Arena or Les Barques Vilafortuny for a dog friendly dinner.

Take your pooch on a beach getaway Photo: Jamie Street/Unsplash

Mojacar, Costa de Almeria

Take your dog for a stroll around the white washed streets of this typical Andalucian town surrounded by beaches and nature. Over a quarter of the town’s rental accommodation welcomes pets at an average of €93 a night. The Sierra de Cabrera and nearby Rio Aguas offer excellent walking routes while the Castillo de Macenas beach is an isolated beauty. Dine at beachside restaurants including Neptuno, El Anzuelo or El Torrente for a dog friendly getaway.

Murcia, Murcia

If you’re looking for a dog friendly beach break, look no further than Murcia. The coastal city boasts six dog friendly beaches including Las Moreras, Las Cobaticas and El Gachero. 24% of the city’s accommodation is not only pet but purse friendly at €80 a night. If the beach isn’t your thing, explore the city’s rich history including the Cathedral and Plaza de Flores. After a day in the sun, enjoy dinner at La Terraza Verde or El Estomago Alegre.

Benidorm, Costa Blanca

A British favourite, Benidorm could be your pooch’s next adventure with 31% pet friendly rentals. Beyond the beach prominades of Levante and Poniente, there are plenty of dog friendly walks including Sierra Helada National Park and the Tossal de la Cala open air museum. The city also boasts many dog friendly food spots such as White Rabbit, Eden and La Pinta.

