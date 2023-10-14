HOSPITEN ESTEPONA has been given national recognition in the fifth Best Hospitals in Spain Awards, walking away with a top acolade.

Estepona won the category for the best hospital in regard to costs, and it was also a finalist in the Maternal-Child processes section.

Pedro Luis Cobiella Beauvais, Vice President and CEO of the Hospiten Group, stressed that ‘these national awards highlight the continuing work in the quality of care and hospital management’.

He also wanted to recognise the ‘work done by all our professionals, because without them it would not be possible to reach the level of excellence that has led us to be deserving once again of these recognitions’.

The Best Hospitals in Spain awards have the involvement of 143 public and private hospitals.

Over 250 indicators of efficiency, adequacy and quality of care are checked to work out the winners in an initiative that promotes improvements in the clinical management of Spanish hospitals.

The Hospiten group is an international hospital network that has operated for over 50 years, with 20 private hospitals in Spain as well as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Panama.

In 2022, Hospiten in Spain renewed its EFQM 500 seal for European Excellence, issued by AENOR and awarded by the ‘European Foundation for Quality Management’, which is awarded to organisations that put a premium on excellence.