A SAVVY Brit was able to enjoy a three-day holiday in Spain with his friend for less than £100 (€114).

TikToker Callum Ryan, 22, booked a return Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Seve Ballesteros-Santander Airport for just €57.

The Milton Keynes native then took a bus to the centre of the northern city for just €2, before walking to his room at a hostel, which set him back just over €33.

In addition to airport parking at around €15, his grand total came to £99.37, roughly equating to €115.

The internet star is known for finding bargain travel plans, which he shares with his more than 66,000 followers.

Callum told South West News Service: ‘I was surprised that we found somewhere so cheap. We decided to book the trip the day before and to get a full holiday for less than £100 last minute. I thought it would be impossible.

‘It was a fun and enjoyable trip. The best thing for me was meeting the locals.

‘It was out of season and we mainly chilled with the locals – we have made friends for life.’