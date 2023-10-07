SPAIN’S Tax Agency has released figures that show which are the richest and poorest municipalities with populations of over a thousand people, based on income tax declarations in 2021.

An eye-opening fact is that Andalucia has 18 of the top 25 municipalities with the lowest average income in Spain.

While areas like Pozuelo de Alarcon in Madrid and Matadepera in Barcelona report average incomes in excess of €60,000, other municipalities show a stark contrast.

At the other end of the scale is Higuera de Vargas in Badajoz with an average income of €12,737, but is then followed by a parade of Andalucian towns including Pedro Martínez in Granada; Fuente Carreteros in Cordoba and Huesa in Jaen.

But the region has prosperous areas like Benahavis in Malaga and Tomares and Espartinas in Sevilla, with average incomes above €30,000.

POOREST MUNICIPALITIES IN 2021

Higuera de Vargas, Extremadura: 12.737€ Pedro Martínez, Andalucia: 13.478€ Zahínos, Extremadura: 13.536€ La Parra, Extremadura: 13.624€ Oliva de Mérida, Extremadura: 13.640€ Fuente Carreteros, Andalucia: 13.943€ Huesa, Andalusia: 13.951€ Guadahortuna, Andalucia: 13.976€ Puebla de Obando, Extremadura: 13.991€ Almáchar, Andalucia: 14.057€ Puerto Serrano, Andalucia: 14.119€ Colomera, Andalucia: 14.146€ Pruna, Andalucia: 14.237€ Sorihuela del Guadalimar, Andalucia: 14.253€ Marinaleda, Andalucia: 14.288€ Montizón, Andalucia: 14.350€ Ahigal, Extremadura: 14.398€ Algarinejo, Andalucia: 14.405€ Rociana del Condado, Andalucia: 14.434€ Jayena, Andalucia: 14.475€ Cambil, Andalucia: 14.476€ Fuenlabrada de los Montes, Extremadura: 14.484€ Castril, Andalucia: 14.487€ Montillana, Andalucia: 14.546€ Montejícar, Andalucia: 14.575€

RICHEST MUNICIPALITIES IN 2021