THE services of a British and a German have helped send Estepona’s prestigious Forest Hills tennis club into the semi finals of the national championships.

The pair – Ron Roehrig and Brit Jacques Kilian – have helped the team make the Over 40s semi-final taking place this weekend.

The duo – both tennis teachers on the Costa del Sol – ground out hard fought wins against Madrid’s Club de Campo Villa.

The pair – Ron Roehrig and Brit Jacques Kilian – have helped the team make the Over 40s semi-final taking place this weekend.

“These two are expat legends and never give up,” said fellow player and Ronda club owner Vicente Vivas.

“We know when we’ve got them in our team we’ve got a chance.”

This weekend they take on another Madrid club from Alcorcon.

The semi starts at midday at the club in the hills between San Pedro and Estépona.