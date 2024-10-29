Five country homes in Spain that offer the perfect cosy escape this autumn

LOOKING for an autumn getaway? These five country homes offer the perfect escape.

FRESH air, forests of sunset reds, oranges and yellows and delicious, comforting food- autumn is a great time to escape to the country.

But you can’t just follow the smell of a roaring fire or the footsteps of scuttling squirrels to find a hibernation hovel, so we’ve shared our favourite spots for an autumn adventure.

Casa Aldaba, La Hiruela

COTTAGE: The Casa Aldaba is a cosy rural house.

Photo: Casa Aldaba, Booking.com

Just an hour and a half’s drive from Madrid is La Hiruela, which despite its proximity to the capital has a fairytale charm to leave you enchanted.

We recommend booking the adorable Casa Aldaba, where you can settle down on the comfy sofa with a cup of hot chocolate whilst gazing at stunning mountain views.

Each of the site’s three apartments has room for four people and is fully equipped with a picnic area, kitchen, restaurant and private bathrooms.

At just €40 per person, per night, you’ll pay peanuts, or should we say, chestnuts.

If you manage to pull yourself away from the cosy casa, spend the day breathing in the fresh autumn air with a stroll in the Hayedo de Montejo forest.

Casa Puig, Valle de Aran

FALLING LEAVES: Autumn is the perfect time for a walking holiday. Photo: Valle de Aran

Nestled in one of the most picturesque areas of Spain, Casa Puig is a 19th century house with charming wood panelled floors and stone walls.

Only four km away from Vielha, the house is surrounded by dramatic mountains and the spectacular Saut deth Pish waterfall.

To stay in the country hideaway, the price is just €37.30 per night, per person.

Rural Rut, El Tiemblo

CRISP: There is plenty of walking in the El Tiemblo forest. Photo: Rural Rut

Perfect for a large group of friends, the Rural Rut has room for nine people, with an open plan kitchen-living space and a bathroom complete with a hydromassage cabin.

Surrounded by the dense El Tiemblo forest, the area comes alive in autumn thanks to its chestnut trees, oaks and beech trees.

At a bargain €31 per person, per night, it’s time to get the gang together.

Los Lebreles Namaste, Sepulveda

COSY: Imagine snuggling down with a book in this living room. Photo: Los Lebreles

Castles, ancient walls and historic churches, Sepulveda feels like you have stepped back in time.

The Senda de los Rios and surrounding countryside are ideal for an autumn jaunt and afterwards, you can retire to Los Lebreles Namaste, the ultimate family getaway.

Each accommodation has up to five rooms, with a comfy living room, exciting games room, roaring wood fire, dining room and kitchen.

Prices range from €32-35 per person, per night.

Casa Lordan, Torla

STUNNING: The national park surrounding Casa Lordan

Photo: Casa Lordan

The gateway to the Parque Nacional de Ordesa y Monte Perdido, Torla will certainly help you get lost in its marvellous landscapes.

Between three spectacular valleys, cycling, walking and canyoning are popular activities.

A traditional mountain lodging, Casa Lordan has a charming garden, easy parking, eight snug rooms and panoramic views over the Valle de Broto.

You can rent each room separately from €26 euros per person, per night.