29 Oct, 2024
29 Oct, 2024 @ 14:00
Chef in Spain is arrested after stealing €12,000 worth of steaks

A CHEF has been arrested for stealing €12,000 of prime cuts of meat from a well-known Alicante restaurant.

He is accused of then selling the goods to at least two other restaurants.

The 32-year-old man worked as an assistant chef and used his senior position to pilfer sirloin steaks worth €8,392 and entrecote steaks valued at €3,613 between January and May this year.

Colleagues told the police that they saw him stuffing meat, alcohol, and prepared food into his backpack and various bags.

He had worked at the premises since 2017 and was sacked in June over the thefts.

The restaurant owner then filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional, who arrested the ex-employee on September 30.

It’s been revealed that he has a criminal record over other matters and he’s been charged with continuous theft.

He invoked his legal right not to give a statement and the matter is now in the hands of an Alicante court.

