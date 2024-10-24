24 Oct, 2024
24 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
Ibiza chef ‘savagely beats 72-year-old tourist’ after he complained about his meal

by
AN ELDERLY customer at an Ibiza restaurant complained about his meal and was thrown to the ground by the angry chef.

The 72-year-old German victim ended up in hospital with blood clots and needed an operation.

The Guardia Civil arrested the Spanish chef, 37, on charges of assault and causing serious injury.

The diner was with his wife and friends at the establishment in Santa Eularia in September when the incident happened.

He told a waiter that he had been served the wrong dish and that it was of poor quality.

The chef stormed out of the kitchen and approached the table shouting and behaving aggresively.

He lunged at the complainant and pushed him to the floor as he hit the back of a chair suffering injuries to his back and neck.

Even when he was on the ground, the chef continued to insult him and smashed a plate of food right next to him.

The assaulted man and his party immediately left the restaurant and went to a health centre where he was told he had only sustained minor injuries.

A few days later he returned, complaining of feeling unwell and he was transferred to the Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

He had sustained two blood clots in his chest that affected his breathing and he required an operation.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

