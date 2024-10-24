Committed to care: British services for every need on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

DECIDING to contract care services can be a tough decision but at British Care Services we’re committed to making sure it’s the best one you’ve ever made.

We provide a range of care services for every need across the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Our British staff are trained according to UK care standards and we strive to excel at every turn.

Whatever your needs, we will work with you to craft a personalised care plan.

From hourly to expert live in care, we’re there for you.

We are experts in rehabilitation from hospital to home so whether you’re recovering from a hip replacement or open heart surgery, our attentive professionals will be there to help with your practical and personal needs.

We also provide physical and social support for patients, so they can enjoy a rich and full life, regardless of their abilities.

Families can be sure their loved one is in good hands with our expert live in support, proven to be more cost effective than residential care.

Alternatively, we provide hourly, daily and nightly care for those who do not need constant assistance.

Whatever you are looking for, we carefully consider our patients personality, likes and dislikes when it comes to assigning them a carer so they won’t just have a supporter, but a friend.

We are committed to providing the highest quality care, conducting weekly management visits to ensure quality control.

There is also a WhatsApp group for all clients and families, forming a community spanning different ages, conditions and nationalities.

Backed by over 20 years experience in the UK care industry, British Care Services is the best choice for brits in Spain.

Visit our website britishcareservices.com or give us a call 0034952036192 (Costa del Sol) 0034952036192 (Murcia).