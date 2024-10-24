Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is arrested in Spain amid international money-laundering investigation

SECURITY sources have told Irish media that gangland figure Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday during an operation in Lanzarote.

61-year-old Hutch was detained as part of an investigation into an international money laundering ring.

A close associate of Hutch is also understood to have been arrested by the Guardia.

GERRY HUTCH AFTER MURDER ACQUITTAL, APRIL 2023(Cordon Press image)

Unconfirmed reports on Wednesday suggested that there had been ‘multiple’ arrests.

10 properties in Lanzarote were searched along with an address in Dublin.

Irish police joined the Guardia in their raids, and a Guardia officer was present in a search of Hutch’s home in Dublin.

A previous search targeting the group was conducted in Lanzarote in June 2022.

It is believed that the Guardia Civil have gathered a large amount of evidence in relation to money laundering activities.

Hutch has spent most of his time in Lanzarote over the last decade and launched a property rental business this year offering ‘bed and breakfast’ to low-paid residents.

He was arrested by the Guardia in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol back in August 2021 during the execution of a European Arrest Warrant.

He was extradited back to Ireland where he was charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Hutch was acquitted in April 2023.