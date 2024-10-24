Teenage boy is latest to disappear from Spain’s Mallorca after vanishing over a week ago

Can you help in any of these cases? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

A DESPERATE appeal has been launched to find a missing 19-year-old in Mallorca.

Pablo Alejandro was last seen in Palma, the capital, on October 16.

He is one of two teens being sought on the island following the disappearance of Traore S, aged 15, in May of this year.

According to the Spanish missing person’s database SOS Desaparecidos, Pablo is 1.85 metres tall, has brown hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE: Missing woman in Mallorca feared to have been incinerated after falling into a bin

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing beige linen trousers, a black T-shirt and a navy blue sweatshirt.

Yesterday it emerged that he owns a dark Renault car with the registration number ‘6874HSV’, a fact that could be crucial in locating him.

Pablo’s trail was lost in the same place where Agostina Rubini also disappeared, near Santa Catalina.

Agostina is feared to have fallen into a bin during a night out before tragically being incinerated at a waste disposal plant.

Meanwhile, another teen, Younes B.B, 16, disappeared on the same day as Pablo, but the alert has since been deactivated.

Finally, the association is still reporting the disappearance of Traore S, aged 15.

The teen has been missing since May 10, 2024. He measures 1.6m tall, has a thin build and has black eyes and short black hair.

Much like Pablo, he also vanished from near the Inca area of Palma de Mallorca.